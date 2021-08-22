Motorcyclist fractures hip, foot in Tuschen accident

A young man is now hospitalised with a fractured hip and left foot after his motorcycle collided with a car late Saturday night.

Injured is 24-year-old Semaul Welcome of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at about 22:30 hours on the Tuschen Public Road.

Police enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road when the driver turned north into the path of the motorcycle, which was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road.

The motorcycle collided with the left side front door of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received a fractured hip and left foot, along with lacerations to his neck, chest, lip and stomach respectively.

He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was further treated and admitted as a patient.

The driver of the motorcar, a resident of Zeelugt North, EBE, along with his vehicle, was escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he was arrested and placed into custody.

He was breathalyzed and zero micrograms of alcohol was in his breath. The motorcyclist could not be tested due to a laceration to his lip and injuries to his stomach, police say.