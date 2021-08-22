Body found at Vreed-en-Hoop

The body of a so far unidentified man was found on the Vreed-en-Hoop New Road, West Coast Demerara, this morning.

The discovery was made sometime around 07:30 hours.

Police say an unknown caller reported that the body of an unknown male of East Indian descent was seen lying motionless on the said road.

As a result, the scene was visited by a party of police who discovered the male lying motionless on the road corner, clad in a brown short sleeved jersey, long blue jeans and white sneakers.

The body was checked but no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of his body.

He was picked up and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting post mortem.