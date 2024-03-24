Motorcyclist dies after running overboard in Essequibo Coast accident

A motorcyclist is now dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran overboard on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Dinesh Williams called “Goat Man”, a truck driver of Hibernia, Essequibo Coast.

The accident occurred sometime around 07:30h at Hibernia Back Street.

INews understands that Williams was heading home after an outing when the accident occurred. At the time, he was reportedly speeding and as he approached a turn in the street, he lost control of his motorcycle, which ran overboard with him still on it.

Reports are that both the bike and Williams ended up in a nearby trench, where the driver was pinned. As a result, Williams reportedly drowned.

Sometime after, his relatives turned up at the scene and an unconscious Williams was removed from the trench and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

