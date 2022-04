A 52-year-old mother of three was this morning found dead in a shallow grave located in a cattle pasture at Kilcoy, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

She has been identified as Waynmattie Permaul, the mother of popular cricketer Veerasammy Permaul.

The husband has since confessed to the crime.

The woman was missing since April 22 and but it was only on Thursday the husband filed a missing persons report.