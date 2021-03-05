Mother of 3 among duo remanded over 99lbs marijuana bust in New Amsterdam

Veerasammy Armogan called “Vishal” of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne and Alma John, of Glasgow Village, East Bank Berbice (EBE) were today remanded to prison after they were busted with 99lbs of marijuana in their possession.

Defence Counsel Keoma Griffith represented and made a vigorous application for bail on behalf of Armogan while John was unrepresented.

Magistrate Renita Singh considered bail for both defendants but ultimately denied bail.

The matter was adjourned to March 26, 2021 for the prosecution to disclose statements.

Armogan is accused of being the principal offender to this enterprise who made arrangements with several persons to procure the trafficking in the narcotic.

One such person was John whom he got to store the narcotics at her home. Reports are that John transported the narcotics out to a vehicle and assisted to load the drugs into its trunk.

She is a mother of three children and appeared very emotional at her hearing today, seeking bail on her own behalf.

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on March 3 unearthed nearly 100lbs of marijuana during an operation in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

A motorcar was intercepted by the law enforcement officials and a search of the vehicle found 25 parcels of suspected marijuana.

The drugs weighed 44.974 kilograms which is equivalent to 99.1 pounds.