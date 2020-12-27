Mother, 11-year-old daughter found murdered in home

Thirty-four-year-old Tara Krishnaran and her 11-year-old daughter were on Saturday evening found stabbed to death at their Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown home.

The discovery was made at about 21:00h but police are working on the theory that the duo might have been killed between Christmas night and the evening of Boxing Day.

Based on reports received, father of the dead woman told police that the suspect, a Cuban National and his daughter were heard arguing at about 17:30h on December 25. This was followed by a scuffle between them.

However, the man did not take it seriously since the couple would normally fight and as such, he retired to bed.

At about 08:00h on December 26, the father woke up but did not check on his daughter and granddaughter since he thought that she went to wok and took her daughter.

Nevertheless, at about 20:30h, the man went to his daughter’s room to check on them but it was then, the gruesome discovery was made. Both the mother and daughter were lying motionless on a bed and ground, respectively.

A wound was discovered at the back of the woman’s head, left side temple and left side of the face while the child sustained a stab wound to her neck. It is suspected that she was also raped.

A blood-stained hammer and a knife were retrieved from the scene. The police are on the hunt form the suspect who is believed to have absconded.