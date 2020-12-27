Cane harvester found dead after leaving bed to use washroom  

The lifeless body of 53-year-old Dhanpaul Ramdai, a cane harvester of Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo (EBD) was found in front of the washroom door of his home on Saturday evening.

According to information received, the now dead man returned home at about 18:30h after taking a few beers with his friends. Upon returning home, he had his meal and retired to bed.

However, at about 21:00h, his wife told police that her husband woke up to use the washroom.

As he was doing so, she heard a loud sound and went the inquire. It was then, she discovered him lying motionless in front of the washroom door with his face upwards.

He was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. No marks of violence were on his body. The police have launched an investigation into the man’s death.