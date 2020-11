The body of an elderly man was on Sunday evening found at Third Street, Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara.

He has been identified as 65-year-old Astraf Ali of Lot 173 Mon Repos Pasture.

He was found on the road in a pool of blood, with injuries about his body.

The man was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body is presently at Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.