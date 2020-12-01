Molly Hassan is new Deputy General Manager at GuyOil

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN) Molly Hassan has been appointed Deputy General Manager of the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).

The announcement was made by GuyOil in a press statement today.

Hassan is said to be the holder of a Diploma in Marketing from the University of Guyana, a Bachelor of Arts, Business (Marketing), Anglia Ruskin University and a Master’s in Business Administration, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Specialization in Business Analytics and Digital Marketing.

“Ms. Hassan previously contributed to the private and public sectors in the areas of FMCG, Furniture and Electronics, Media Management and Fast Food Operations. She has over twenty years of combined professional experience in the areas of Management, Marketing and Customer Service,” GuyOil said.

The core responsibilities of the Deputy General Manager include Sales and Marketing, Business Development, Corporate Social Responsibility and Quality Control of Guyoil’s eight Service Stations and Terminal Facilities.

Hassan was interviewed and selected by the Board of Directors and joined the company on December 1, 2020.

According to the statement, the Deputy General Manager intends to focus on ensuring that the company meets it volumes target and improve the delivery of its services.

Ms. Hassan will be working along with the General Manager Mr. Trevor Bassoo to ensure that GuyOil achieves its goals and objectives by implementing strategic and efficient methods.