Linden youth hospitalised after stabbed multiple times

A 23-year-old man of Christianburg, Wismar, Linden is now hospitalised after he was on Monday stabbed several times about his body by a man with whom he had an issue with in 2019.

Rolex Brumell is currently a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex where his condition is listed as serious but stable.

Reports are that at around 10:30hrs, Brumell was walking home when he was attacked by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The young man was stabbed multiple times about his body by the perpetrator who then escaped.

Reports are that the victim and the suspect had an old grievance stemming from an incident which occurred last year.

This publication understands that the victim had dealt the suspect a lash to the face during an altercation in 2019.

Police are investigating.