Motorcyclist critical after colliding with car in WBD accident

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is now in a critical condition after he collided with a motorcar along the Stanleytown Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) at around 12:30hrs today.

Injured is Lucius Welcome of Stanleytown, WBD.

Reports are that the motorcar was parked on the eastern side of the road when the driver alleged that the road was clear and as such, he decided to turn out.

However, in so doing, he collided with the motorcycle.

“Enquiries disclosed that motorcar PXX 7172 was stationary on the eastern side of Stanleytown Public Road, facing south when the driver alleged that he looked south, then north, and did not see any vehicle coming or going; and decided to turn west in order to proceed north, and in so doing, motorcycle CJ 6550, which was proceeding north along the western side of the road, collided with the left side front fender, then into the windscreen and ended up some distance away along the western parapet,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in a critical state.

The driver of the motorcar is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.