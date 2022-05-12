Mohamed’s Enterprise establishing stone depot, shore base facility at Providence

Mohamed’s Enterprise is currently developing a facility at a prime waterfront property in Providence, East Bank Demerara to support it quarry operations as well as the oil and gas sector.

The 25-acre property will be transformed into a stone depot and shore-base facility.

Director at Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed, on Wednesday visited the site to inspect ongoing works at the prime riverfront location.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, it was noted that the stone depot will primarily cater for their quarry operations at Mazaruni, Region Seven, when it commences.

Only last month, Hadi’s World Incorporation, a subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise, partnered with China Harbour Engineer Company Guyana Inc. to pursue the US$25M quarry project to cater to the needs of the country’s booming construction sector.

The long-term agreement will see the establishment of the quarry along the Mazaruni River, where the Chinese company will produce boulders and quarry aggregates for local and foreign construction markets.

Meanwhile, this facility that will be established at Providence will in close proximity to the new Demerara Harbour Bridge and will be leased out to the contractor during the construction stage.

The development of this property comes some eight years after the land was embroiled in a legal battle with Toolsie Persaud Limited, which Mohamed’s Enterprise won.