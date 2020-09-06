Missing cousins found with throats slit in coconut field

The village of Cotton Tree on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) was thrown into a state of shock on Sunday after two teenage boys were found with their throats slit.

Police have since confirmed that the dead teens were identified as 15-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Josiah Henry of Number 3 Village, WCB. They were reportedly cousins.

A Police source told Inews that the two teenagers went to pick coconut on Saturday but did not return home. As such, worried relatives formed a search party and went to the location to look for the teenagers.

Whilst in the coconut field, the bodies were discovered a short distance away. Their bodies were partially covered in mud.

The bodies are being transported out of the backdam as police launched an investigation.