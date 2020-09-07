President Ali condemns “brutal and senseless murders” of WCB youths

President Irfaan Ali has since condemned the brutal and senseless murders of 16-year-old Isiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and noted that he has spoken to Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn and Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie, urging them to deploy all needed resources to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We cannot and would not tolerate this type of brutality in our communities and country. I can understand the pain of the families and community and my prayers and thoughts are with you. Whilst we await the swift work of the police to bring those responsible to justice, I urge residents from the communities to be patient and support the police in ensuring justice is served.”

He further urged the residents to act lawfully and responsibly in demonstrating their anger and hurt.

“As President, I can understand the emotions but I ask that the police be given an opportunity to do their job. I also assure all of you that I have asked for a constant update on the progress of [the] investigation by the police to be shared with the media, community and country.”