9 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 14 in ICU

The Public Health Ministry has reported nine new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in Guyana now to 1,468. This was reflected in the Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Of the 1,468 cases, only 468 cases are currently active. These include 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and 454 persons in isolation, that is, 52 in institutional isolation and the other 402 in home isolation.

In addition, there are now 97 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 46, while the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has increased to 954.

To date, 9,403 persons have been tested for the novel Coronavirus in Guyana.