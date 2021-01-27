Minister Todd engages Opposition MP on Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd today met with Ms. Amanza Walton- Desir, Shadow-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Parliamentary Opposition, during which they discussed the recent actions of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy.

The Foreign Minister provided an update on the detainment of the crew and vessels and the Government’s efforts to ensure their safe return.

Further, the Foreign Minister reiterated the Government’s position on inclusive governance and called for similar engagements from other Shadow Ministers.

Ms. Walton-Desir expressed the Parliamentary Opposition’s firm support on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy and registered her concerns about the welfare of the fishermen.

Minister Todd and Ms. Walton-Desir echoed the need for a bipartisan approach between Government and the Opposition, on matters related to the Guyana- Venezuela border controversy and welcomed continued dialogue on the matter.