Minimum wage at Sol Guyana jumps to $160,000 per month; allowances also increased

The management of SOL Guyana Incorporated and the General Workers’ Union (GWU) on Thursday, May 23, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that ensures SOL Guyana staff will receive a significant wage and salary increase and other fringe benefits for 2024 and 2025.

Per the agreement, the staff will receive a 10 percent wage and salary increase from January to December 31, 2024, and an additional 5 percent from January to December 21, 2025.

It will see an increase in the company’s minimum wage to $160,000 per month for 2024, as well as the meal allowances, which are now set at – $1,500 for breakfast and $1,700 for lunch and dinner with effect from this year.

This fruitful agreement was signed in the presence of Senior Labour Officer, Ms. Michelle Baburam, at the Ministry of Labour’s boardroom.

President of the GWU, Mr. Norris Witter, commended the management of SOL Guyana for respectfully engaging with the union to ensure a fruitful negotiation process, which he believes demonstrates exemplary behavior and commitment towards their hardworking staff.

“From the onset, there was a high degree of maturity and respect shown from both parties. Wherever respect is absent, there is chaos, and confusion and so because of the absence of disrespect, there was orderliness in these negotiations,” he said.

Sol Guyana Incorporated General Manager Earl Carribon shared similar sentiments to Mr. Witter, noting that SOL Guyana believes in equity and fairness for all, and this process is merely a reflection of such to ensure its staff’s welfare.

“At SOL Guyana, we do not have any differentiation between humanizing and dehumanizing staff and so at the end of the day, we have to ensure that our employees have the best working conditions as they are our most important asset,” Mr. Carribon stated.

Ms. Baburam, on behalf of the Labour Ministry, applauded both sides for reaching an amicable agreement and hopes that future negotiations can be concluded similarly.

