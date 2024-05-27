Minibus drivers can be charged for not having a conductor – GPF

In a recent televised episode of ‘Traffic and You’, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) clarified regulations for minibus operations, emphasising that drivers can face charges for not having a conductor.

This directive aims to enhance passenger safety and ensure compliance with public transportation laws.

Sergeant Virgil Parris, who was a guest on the program stated that while certain minibuses can legally operate without a conductor, others must have one on board. The key determinant is the seating capacity and the licensing of the driver.

“Drivers of 14-seater minibuses are allowed to operate without a conductor, provided they possess a conductor’s license,” Parris added.

“However, for 15-seater minibuses, it is mandatory to have a conductor who holds a valid conductor’s license. Failure to comply with this requirement can result in the driver being charged.”

Conductors play a vital role in managing passengers, ensuring orderly boarding and disembarking, and assisting the driver in maintaining road safety standards. In minibuses without conductors, passengers are often required to open and close the doors themselves, which can pose safety risks.

Over the years, some drivers have developed a habit of operating their buses without conductors, despite the regulations. This practice not only violates the law but also compromises passenger safety.

As such, minibus operators are urged to familiarise themselves with these regulations and ensure compliance to avoid potential legal repercussions.

--- ---