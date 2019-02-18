Minibus driver, conductor charged for assaulting peace officer

The duo seen on social media assaulting a traffic rank last week made their appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday slapped with assault charges.

The bus driver, Carlos Bacchus, 29, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara and his twenty-six-year-old conductor, Troy Peters both pleaded not guilty to the three charges that were read to them.

It is alleged on February 13, 2019 at the intersection of South Road and King Street Georgetown, they resisted arrest from police constable Joel Samuel who was at the time acting in the execution of his duties.

Particulars of the charges stated that on the day in question, the virtual complainant who was fully dressed in his uniform was executing duties in the area when he observed a minibus bearing registrations numbers PTT 9295 soliciting passengers in the southern side off the street.

The vehicle was allegedly obstructing traffic. As such, the officer went over and informed both men of the offense they were committing.

The duo later became annoyed and began behaving disorderly but they were warned for a second time by the peace officer. However, the men began assaulting the traffic cop who attempted to arrest both of them.

Defense attorney Liam Singh in an application for bail informed the court that there was a fight between the officer and his clients. Singh noted that the police claimed that an arrest warrant was out for Bacchus while he was fully aware that was false.

Further, the court also heard that the police officer is personally known to one of the men.

On the other hand, Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail stating that a message must be sent to other bus operators who may want to assault police ranks.

Nevertheless, bail was granted by Principle Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the sum of $20,000 on each offence. The matter will be called again on March 11, 2019.