Bible college student slapped with rape charge; granted $200,000 bail

A student of the Bible College was, earlier today (Monday), ordered to make his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being arraigned on a charge of rape.

The accused, Samuel Whaul of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge. The matter was held in camera.

The police are contending that the twenty-five-year old theology student is accused of raping his twenty-year-old colleague.

It is alleged that Whaul, on October 25 2018, in Georgetown, engaged in sexual penetration with the young woman without her consent. As such a report was made and the accused was recently arrested. Nevertheless, Whaul was released on $200,000 bail.

The unrepresented student was ordered to keep away from the victim. He will make his next court appearance on February 25, 2019.