Deaf Association protests Public Security Ministry for drivers’ licenses

“The deaf should be given equal privileges as those who can hear and should not be discriminated against” was the message reiterated earlier today as a group of persons attached to the Deaf Association of Guyana protested the Public Security Ministry, calling for drivers’ licenses to be issued to them.

The protestors were represented by Lawrence Hallahan who interpreted their sign language. The protestors through an interpreter stated that they met with the Government some time ago to discuss the matter and were told that it will be further addressed.

Those who gathered at the protest line argued that the deaf is treated equally in other countries and are allowed to drive but they are being discriminated against in Guyana.

They threaten to continue the protest until the Government reaches them to make a decision and fulfill its promises. Attempts to contact Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan to get a comment on the issue proved futile.