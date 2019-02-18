Windies Women trio make crucial gains in rankings

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) – West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, along with the new-ball pair of Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell, have made important strides in the latest ICC women’s one-day rankings released Monday.

Taylor has risen two places in the batting rankings to eighth, following her 158 runs at an average of 52, in the Windies’ just concluded three-match series against Pakistan in Dubai.

The 27-year-old has been joined in the top 20 by all-rounder Deandra Dottin who jumped one spot to 20th, after scoring 129 runs in the Pakistan series with a top score of 96 in the first one-dayer.

Shemaine Campbelle was the other Windies player to enjoy positive moment in the rankings, gaining two places to move to 52nd.

Opener Hayley Matthews, who missed the Pakistan series through injury, lies 27th while former skipper Merissa Aguilleira, who toured but was overlooked for the ODIs, lies 38th. They are the only two other Windies players in the top 50.

In the bowlers rankings, seamer Selman rose eight spots to 26th, after picking up four wickets against Pakistan while her new-ball partner Connell rose six places to 49th, following a similar four-wicket series haul.

Taylor, who bowls off-spin, dropped three places to 13th in the bowlers rankings after picking up just three wickets. As a result, she remained second in the all-rounders rankings behind Australian Ellyse Perry.