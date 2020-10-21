Mingo, Lawrence & Joseph get bail on more electoral fraud charges

Embattled Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence, and APNU/AFC activist Carol Joseph have been released on bail after they were slapped with several charges in relation to electoral fraud.

Lawrence is facing an additional forgery charge for which she was granted bail in the sum of $30,000.

Mingo and Joseph were jointly charged with one count of forgery. They are also facing two counts each of conspiracy to defraud. They were each granted bail in the sum of $30,000 on each charge.

The trio are expected to return to court on October 28.

Only last week, Lawrence was slapped with two conspiracy to defraud charges and was released on $50,000 bail on each charge.

Lawrence is already facing private criminal charges jointly with Mingo, for forging electoral documents in an effort to defraud the country.

She was arraigned in August on this charge and placed a $100,000 bail.

In addition to the private criminal charge – for which he is out on self-bail – Mingo was charged by the police and arraigned on four counts of misconduct in public office. He is currently on $600,000 bail.