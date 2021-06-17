Miner stabbed to death after telling suspect to “rest heself”

A 24-year-old miner was on Tuesday evening stabbed to death after he allegedly intervened in an argument between the suspect and another man at Kuribrong Landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

He has been identified as Clifton Burchman of Kopinang Village, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). He was reportedly stabbed once to the neck by the suspect who subsequently made good his escape.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 10:00h, the suspect and another miner were involved in a heated argument and upon hearing the commotion, Burchman reportedly told the suspect to “rest heself”. This however, angered the suspect who is commonly known as “Ball”.

The suspect reportedly left the scene but not before threatening to take revenge on the now dead young man.

On Tuesday evening at about 21:00h, Burchman was attacked and fatally stabbed by the suspect.