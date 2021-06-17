Rice miller arrested over stolen motor blower

A rice miller and another man are currently in custody as police probe the theft of a motor blower belonging to Henry Massy, a cane harvester of Number 54 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

At around 18:00hrs on Tuesday, Massy said his blower was secured on his premises and he subsequently retired to bed.

The following morning, he discovered the blower missing.

After a report was made, detectives detained a 32-year-old man of Number 53 Village over the offence.

Based on further investigation, a search was conducted on a rice mill where five motor blowers were found.

One of the blowers was later identified by the victim as his. As a result, the rice miller was also detained for receiving stolen articles.

Both suspects are presently in custody assisting with the investigation.