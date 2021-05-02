Miner found murdered in NWD

A miner who was only identified as Anil was on Saturday found dead at Perseverance, North West District (NWD) Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Police stated that an investigation has been launched into the miner’s death which reportedly occurred at about 23:00h on the day in question.

While information remains sketchy, the Police said that the injured man was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

The Police also confirmed that the alleged suspect, a Venezuelan National was arrested and is being questioned in relation to the murder.