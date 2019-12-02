Miner found dead in mining pit

A miner working in the Macurie Backdam, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was found dead by his co-worker in a mined-out pit near their campsite.

The now deceased man, who has been identified only as “Peasie”, was of Indigenous descent and his correct name, age and address remained unknown up to press time.

Reports are the man died sometime between 03:00h and 06:00h on Sunday. The now dead man had been employed by a 51-year-old gold miner of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on a four-inch land dredge at the Macurie Backdam, Mazaruni River.

Reports are that on Saturday morning, a boat captain, who had been working with “Peasie”, woke up about 03:00h and noticed that “Peasie” was not in his hammock.

The Captain told Police that although he did not see “Peasie”, he did not suspect anything was amiss since he believed that he probably went to the toilet. The Boat Captain told the Police that he went back to sleep and woke up once again about 06:00h and observed that the man’s hammock was still empty.

He then raised an alarm and the other workers in the camp woke up and started a search for the man.

Police were told that one of the workers, called “Mango”, subsequently shouted to his colleagues that he located “Peasie”; however, the man was dead. The man was found in a mined-out pit lying on his back. The men reported the matter to the Police about 10:30h, and a team of investigators were dispatched to the area.