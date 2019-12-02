Drinking spree turns deadly between friends

… pork-knocker knifed to death

A teenager has now found himself in hot water after he allegedly stabbed his pork-knocker friend to death while they, along with other friends, were imbibing at a shop in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Dead is 24-year-old Romel Williams, of North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) and Uitvlugt Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Reports are that the incident occurred about 23:00h on Friday at a shop in George Creek, Siparuni, Region Eight. According to Police, Williams and the 18-year-old suspect were in the company of several others at the shop imbibing when an argument ensued between the duo. The argument escalated and the two started to fight. During the fight, the teenager allegedly stabbed Williams in his abdomen.

Persons at the shop picked up the injured man and rushed him to hospital in Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the G Jesco Funeral Home to await a post-mortem. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

There are several reports of drinking sprees turning deadly this year.

In September, an early-morning drinking spree featuring several friends at Main Street, New Amsterdam turned deadly after one was allegedly stabbed to death. Killed was Delroy James, a labourer of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

On September 17, another drinking spree ended in murder at an East Coast Demerara (ECD) home when a sibling allegedly knifed his older brother to death.

Forty-seven-year-old Satnarine Jattan, called “Dalim”, of Lot 471 Charlotte Street, Enterprise, ECD, and his younger brother were consuming alcohol together at the residence when a fatal argument ensued.

On July 9, a miner was stabbed to death while imbibing at the Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The dead man was identified as 22-year-old Errol “Glasgow” Thomas of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

On May 22, 37-year-old Dexroy Garraway, known as “Bam Bam”, of Lower Enterprise, Pomeroon in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) murdered his drinking buddy, 24-year-old Eric Nurse of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

On April 6, a drinking session between two friends took a turn for the worst, resulting in the death of one and the detention of the other in Police custody.

Finally, 48-year-old Michael Chu, also called “Chuman”, a labourer of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two had been reportedly consuming alcohol with a younger labourer of Grant Melville, Lower Pomeroon River at Glen Nors, Lower Pomeroon River when a heated argument broke out between them and turned fatal.