Miner dies in Mazaruni River mishap  

A miner of Upper Mazaruni drowned Saturday night during a boat mishap in the Mazaruni River.

The incident occurred sometime around 23:00h in the vicinity of at Bush Cow Landing, Imbamadai, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as 39-year-old Kary Henry of Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni.

According to police reports, Henry was one of four passengers traveling in a wooden boat, heading from Imbamadai Landing to Beanamarupai Backdam.

However, while in the vicinity of Bush Cow Landing, the boat collided with a floating log which resulted in Henry being thrown from the boat and another passenger receiving head injuries.

A search was launched for Henry this morning and at about 08:00h, his motionless body was found and fished out of the Mazaruni River, in the vicinity of the mishap.

The body was then transported to the Imbamadai Health Post, where it awaits Post Mortem Examination.

The investigation is ongoing.