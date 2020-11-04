Men suffer fractured feet, shoulder in Buck Hall accident

Two men have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday along the Buck Hall Road, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The injured men have been identified as Dennis Lucas, 52, and John Hendricks, 49, both of Moruca, Region One.

They were reportedly travelling in a pickup bearing registration number GRR 9660 and driven by Alvin Bissoon of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The other vehicle that was involved in the accident was motor lorry GXX 9462 driven by Pritam Singh of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Based on reports received, the truck was proceeding along the Buck Hall trail, and was descending while the pickup was heading in the opposite direction. It is alleged that the pickup ended up in the path of the truck, and this caused the collision resulting in Dennis Lucas and John Hendricks sustaining injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up by the drivers of both vehicles in a conscious state and taken to the Buck Hall Landing, where they were placed in a speed boat and taken to Suddie Hospital, where they have been admitted.

Dennis Lucas is being treated for fractures to both feet, while Hendricks has sustained a fractured right shoulder. Their condition is regarded as stable. An investigation has been launched into the accident.