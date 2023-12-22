Men charged for stealing $1.8M in household items from Providence Home Store

Two men on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleged that they stole a quantity of household items from The Home Store at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Twenty-nine-year-old Kevin Pitt, a father of three, and Kevin Thompson, 32, a father of five and security guard—both from East Ruimveldt, Squatting Area, Georgetown—appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against them stated that between November 1, 2023, and December 16, 2023, at Block M Providence, EBD, they stole $1,890,037 in household items from the store.

Both men denied the charge.

The Police prosecutor opposed the men’s release on bail on the ground that they had led investigators to a house where the stolen goods were found.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s argument, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus ordered each accused to post bail in the sum of $100,000.

While on bail, they must report to the Ruimveldt Police Station on the fourth Friday of every month pending the hearing and determination of their trial.

Failure to abide by the court’s orders would result in the revocation of their bail.

Pitt and Thomspon have to attend court again on February 7, 2024.

--- ---