Mechanics can be fined $100,000 for irresponsible dumping

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is warning persons to desist from dumping waste irresponsibly as this can lead to imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000.

In an interview with this publication on Tuesday, Environmental Officer Candacie Thompson zeroed in on mechanics and explained that complaints have been received in the past of these persons dumping waste oil in dangerous ways.

She reminded that mechanic shops are required to be authorised by the EPA as she appealed to these shop owners to desist from dumping hazardous waste in ways which could cause damage to the soil and even pose danger to human and possibly marine health.

Another officer, Jasmine Adams, told this publication that persons can be fined up to $100,000 for breaking these laws. She explained, “We have regulations which are basically laws that have to be followed as it relates to waste management and their penalties for disobedience of those laws so littering of a public place there is a fine of $50,000 per person and $100,000 for a business”.

It was noted that the EPA usually issues a citation order for clean-up or litter removals to be conducted. If the defendant defies this order, he/she is then taken before the courts.

The clean-up order is different from the litter removal order in that two days and 14 days are granted respectively. These orders are issued based on the severity of the situation at hand. But irrespective of these timelines, an officer from the agency will visit the reported location to conduct checks to see whether the order was respected.