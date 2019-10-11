Mechanic slapped with ganja trafficking charge

A mechanic who allegedly threw a bag containing cannabis into a clump of bushes after seeing Police was charged for the possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Twenty-three-year-old Kishawn Breedy, of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The Police stated that on October 6, 2019, at Norton Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 86 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry, who represented the defendant and made a successful bail application, told the court that his client had no knowledge of the narcotic.

The Attorney added that while his client was in Police custody, the investigative ranks attempted to force his client to admit that the drug was his.

However, the lawyer said, his client did not give the Police any written or oral statement admitting ownership.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, ranks from the Narcotics Branch were conducting raids in the area when the defendant was seen throwing a bag that he had been carrying into a clump of bushes.

As such, the ranks retrieved the bag and upon examining it, the illicit substance was discovered. Breedy was then taken into custody at the Alberttown Police Station.

The Prosecutor did not object to bail being granted to the defendant; however, he asked that conditions be applied if it was granted.

The defendant was released on $100,000 bail, and his next court appearance was scheduled for October 29, 2019.

He was further instructed to report every Friday to the Alberttown Police Station until the determination of the trial.