Policeman granted bail; seaman remanded for ganja found in car trunk

Police Corporal Quincy Bacchus, 27 of Ferry Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice was earlier today granted bail in the sum of $300,000 by Magistrate Faith Gusty when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

On the other hand, Ramon Singh,37, a seaman of School Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice who was a passenger in the policeman’s car when the illegal drugs were found was remanded to prison.

Singh and Bacchus pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 7, 2019 at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they had 24kg of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

It was reported that on the day in question, the Corporal, who is attached to the Division Six Headquarters in the Information Technology Department was in his motorcar with the other man when several Police ranks swooped down on his vehicle.

It is believed the men travelled to Georgetown with the illegal substance with the aim of distributing/ selling to customers here.

Berbice has been identified as one of the two leading areas in Guyana where marijuana is cultivated on a large scale and then sold to various locations throughout the country.

The matter was adjourned to November 8, 2019 for report.