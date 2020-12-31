Mechanic gets $300k bail for killing man during money row

Kester Lewis, the mechanic who allegedly struck down and killed a father of two during a money row on Sunday last, has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

The mechanic was not required to plead to the charge of manslaughter when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

He is slated to return to court on January 25.

David Barcley, 29, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed by the angry mechanic along D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

Barcley was driving along D’Urban Street when his motorcar encountered mechanical problems. As such, he reportedly contacted a mechanic for assistance.

The mechanic reportedly turned up at the location and fixed the problem, but Barcley was reportedly short of $700 to pay him. This publication understands that the mechanic’s fee was $4000, but Barkley only had $3300. This led to an argument.

During the argument, the mechanic reportedly jumped in to his car, drove off ‘with a speed’ and slammed into the man. After he was struck, Barcley was dragged several feet.

The mechanic then fled the scene, leaving the injured man on the roadway.

Persons in the area who witnessed the incident rushed to the aid of the young man. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed at the Accident and Emergency Unit while receiving medical attention.