Massive tumour removed from Essequibo woman at GPHC

In a remarkable medical feat, a 44-year-old female patient from Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), underwent life-saving gynaecological surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The procedure, performed by Dr Rafi Rozan, Chief Consultant Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with his expert team, successfully removed a massive intra-abdominal tumour suspected to be ovarian in origin.

The patient had been enduring persistent abdominal discomfort, pain, and bloating for several months, prompting her to seek medical attention. Diagnostic tests, including ultrasounds, tumour markers, and CT scans, revealed the presence of a large intrabdominal suspected ovarian tumour.

Under the guidance of Dr Rafi Rozan, a renowned gynaecological surgeon specializing in complex surgeries, the patient underwent extensive counselling and consultations. The risks, benefits, and potential outcomes of the comprehensive laparotomy (open abdominal surgery) were thoroughly explained to the patient and her family.

During the surgery, the team exercised precision and care to mitigate potential complications. To their surprise, it was discovered that the tumour was not ovarian but rather a renal tumour. Dr Nirvanie Singh and Dr Parjohn, also part of the surgical team, expressed excitement as this marked the Gynaecological team’s first nephrectomy (removal of a kidney). Dr Rozan, recalling the moment, consulted urologist Dr Rajendra Sookraj, who noted it was the largest kidney he had ever seen, measuring approximately 72 centimetres in diameter and weighing an astonishing 15.8 KG (34.7 lbs).

Following the successful surgery, the patient received diligent post-operative care, including pain management and support for a smooth recovery. Dr Rafi Rozan and his team closely monitored the patient’s progress, conducting regular examinations and follow-up tests to detect any signs of complications.

Despite initial difficulty regaining balance while walking due to the weight loss from the tumour, the patient’s recovery progressed remarkably well. Gradually regaining strength and mobility, she improved each day under the watchful care of Dr Rafi Rozan and his dedicated medical team.

The success of this intricate surgery underscores the expertise and commitment of the medical professionals at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical capabilities.

