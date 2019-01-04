Mason slapped with several robbery charges granted bail

A mason found himself before Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for allegedly carrying out a series of robberies.

Thirty-seven-year-old, Colin Hooper of East La Penitence Squatting Area denied all the allegations made out against him.

Hooper first denied that on January 1, 2019, he robbed Shane Hackett of $10,000 while at the Durban Park area using personally violence during the commissioning of the crime.

He reportedly also robbed Isaiah Moore, Ronaldo Dhanraj and Nikko Devenish on the said day at the same location of a number of items including cash and jewelry totaling $440,000. Represented by Attorney, Clive Forde who made an application for bail to be granted to his client to which Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections. Bail was set in the sum of $100,000 and the accused is expected to report to the East La Penitence Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter.

Hooper will make his second Court appearance on February 8, 2019.