Gunmen torture, rob Parika, EBE family

Several members of a Parika, East Bank Essequibo Family were on Thursday evening tortured and robbed by a group of armed men who invaded their property.

The Lot 536 Charles Street, Parika, East Bank Essequibo home belonging to Imlawattie Pokhar was reportedly invaded just before midnight.

Reports indicated that the woman, her husband and sons ages 19 and 25 were all asleep when the three unmasked men entered their two storey home through a bedroom window.

The men reportedly tortured them for about three hours during which demanded cash and jewellery.

Pokhar told this online publication that the men used a ladder to gain access to the upper flat of the house. After gaining access, the men ordered the occupants of the house to lay on the floor where they began to beat them.

The intruders according to Pokhar used razor blades to cut the back of both of her sons’ feet in their bid to motivate compliance.

The men ransacked the house and allegedly found about $900,000. Additionally, the men made off with three haversacks and other bags containing valuables including jewellery.

“Now we left with nothing, they tek and gone with everything we had”, the woman cried. Pokhar’s husband and two sons were rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The matter was reported to the police and a manhunt was launched with the intent of arresting the perpetrators.