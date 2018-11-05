Mason facing break and entry charge gets 1 year for escaping custody

A 20-year-old mason of Wismar, Linden was on Monday sentenced to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he was slapped with charges of break and enter and escaping from lawful custody.

Kester Johnson, 20, of lot 189 Half mile Wismar, Linden denied the first charge which stated that between August 9 and 21, 2018 at Half Mile, Wismar Linden he broke and entered the dwelling house of Tia Hohenkirk and stole one cellular phone valued $45,000.

Another charge stated that on August 24, 2018 at Wismar Police Station he escaped from lawful custody. Johnson admitted to this charge.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne presented the facts which stated that, on the day in question the defendant was taken out of the lock-ups when he was seen running out of the police station. He was pursued by police ranks but made good his escape on foot.

The unrepresented man in a plea of mitigation told the Chief Magistrate that he escaped from custody because he has a newborn baby boy and doesn’t want to leave him unprotected.

The chief Magistrate however, remanded Johnson to prison on the first charge while he was sentenced to one year imprisonment on the second charge. He will make his next court appearance on November 28, 2018.