Youth facing robbery underarms charge remanded

Calvin Belgrave, 24, was on Monday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on a robbery underarms charge which he is accused of committing on November 2.

The defendant, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on November 2, 2018 at Brickdam and Cornhill Street, Georgetown while being in the company of others and being armed with an offensive weapon-a knife- he robbed Delon Anderson of a Samsung cellphone valued $45,000 along with $2000.

According to facts presented, on the day in question the Virtual Complainant (VC) was standing on the road where he was approached by the defendant who asked him for $100, however in response the VC told the accused that he had no money.

The defendant allegedly became annoyed and took out a knife from his pocket and pointed same at Anderson while removing his valuables. He was later identified by the VC where he was arrested and charged.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made objections to bail citing the seriousness of charge.

Magistrate Lachman upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded Belgrave to prison.

The matter will continue on November 19, 2018.