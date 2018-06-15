Mason charged over theft of woman’s gold chain

A 20-year-old mason was on Friday arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a robbery charge.

Seon Maynard of Alberttown Georgetown denied the charge after it was read to him.

The court heard that on June 12, he stole from the person of Melissa Gobin one gold chain valued $35,000.

The matter was reported and the accused was subsequently charged and placed before the court.

Bail was granted in the sum of $10,000 and he is expected to make his next court appearance on July 6.

The man who is no stranger to the court system was also arraigned in 2016 for snatching a gold chain from a Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) rank while in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market.