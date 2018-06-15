Niece, her husband found guilty of murdering uncle in 2014

…sentencing deferred to June 26

Vishwantie Ragnauth and her reputed husband Nyron Thakurdyal who are accused of murdering, Ragnauth’s uncle, 39-year-old Sunil Ramsundar, at Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Boxing night in 2014 have been found guilty of the murder at the High Court on Friday.

The duo stood in the Courtroom of Justice Sandil Kissoon and had the unanimous verdict read.

However, sentencing will be heard on June 26, following the presentation of a probation report requested by Attorney for the accused, Nigel Hughes.

On that fateful Boxing Night, at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Ramsundar was killed after he allegedly attempted to settle a dispute between his sister, his niece and his niece’s reputed husband.

According to Police reports in 2014, the incident occurred at about 22:00h where it was alleged that Ramsundar’s sister was reportedly being assaulted by her daughter Vishawantie and Vishawantie’s reputed husband Thakurdyal.

At that time, reports stated that the now deceased man enquired from his sister why she was crying, and upon learning that the couple had physically assaulted her, the man approached his niece for an explanation.

However, this reportedly turned into a heated argument, during which Ramsundar was stabbed about his body.

He collapsed on the spot and was pronounced dead on arrival to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The couple were later arrested and both slapped with the murder charge. However they continue to maintain their innocence giving unsworn statements to the Judge and Jury on Tuesday last.

Ragnauth, called “Shelly”, confirmed that her uncle was indeed cursing her and that their fight got physical. She also admitted that her reputed husband, Nyron Thakurdyal, went to defend her after the late Sunil Ramsundar grabbed her.

She said she stopped a car because she was going to report the matter at the Wales Police Station and noted that she did not have a knife or a cellphone in her possession.

Thakurdyal’s account of the event was similar as he claimed his reputed wife’s uncle fell to the ground after he restrained him from hitting Ragnauth. During his unsworn statement, the defendant expressed that after he saw Ramsundar holding his reputed wife, he went over and grabbed his hands.

“I told him to let her go and when he let her go, he ended up falling towards the fence…we jump in the car and [Vishawantie] holler out to drive to the station,” he noted.

“Next thing the Police told me go in the lockup… then a few days later, they brought this allegation of murder against me,” Thakurdyal, also called “One Eye” added.