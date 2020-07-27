Maryann Daby freed on illegal gun, ammo charges

Months after an attempted murder charged was dismissed against businesswoman Maryann Daby, she is now also freed of the illegal gun and ammunition possession charges.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Monday ruled that the prosecution was unable to provide sufficient evidence against the woman in relation to both charges, and as such, dismissed the case.

It was Magistrate Daly who had also dismissed the attempted murder charge against the woman on July 18 on the grounds that the witnesses in the matter gave conflicting reports.

After the attempted murder matter was discharged, Police Prosecutor Richard Harris had asked for the illegal gun and ammo charges to be transferred to another court for trial.

Prosecutor Harris, in justifying his request, had stated that it would be prejudicial for the same Magistrate, who found Daby not guilty on the attempted murder charge, to try her for two other offences.

It is alleged that on May 13, 2018, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Daby, who resides at 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, had a .32 pistol in her possession when she was not the holder of an enforced firearm licence.

It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunition in her possession when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. She had denied both charges.

Daby and her friends were at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club when Constable Christopher Kissoon, who was off-duty and at the club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots.

While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air, and as a result, he confronted her.

Daby allegedly became annoyed and pointed a firearm to his head and pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, Police Constable John Holder was handed a three months jail sentence after found guilty of perverting the course of justice in the attempted murder case with Daby.

Holder was also hauled on Monday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus, who imposed the custodial sentence.

Holder, 28, of North Road Bourda, had initially denied the charge which alleged that between August 10, 2018, and October 2, 2018, at Georgetown, he willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his police statement dated May 13, 2018, in the case involving Police vs. Maryann Daby.

The man’s lawyer, on his first court appearance, had told the court that his client told the truth under oath and did nothing wrong. According to information, Holder was the key witness in the matter of police vs. Maryann Daby.

The attempted murder charge stated that the woman attempted to discharge a firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon. The charge against her was later released.

However, on several occasions, during the preliminary inquiry, Holder, on numerous occasions, reportedly changed his statements about the role he played in the investigation.

The court heard that while Holder was testifying in the matter, which was before a City Magistrate, he deviated from his original statements, and he told the court that a top-ranking officer instructed him to change his statement. He said he complied with the directive of his senior.

He was out on $300,000 bail, pending the hearing and determination of the trial.