19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region Nine

Guyana has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases, all detected in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

As of the 27th July 2020, of the 143 tests done, the number of positive cases is now 389.

To date, there are 20 COVID-19 related deaths; the number of active cases in institutional isolation is 188; 34 persons are in institutional quarantine and 4 persons are in the COVID-ICU while 181 persons have recovered.

Situation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to date:

Total number of patients seen :57

Total no. of deaths within ICU: 11

Total no. of COVID deaths out of ICU but at GPHC:5

Total no. of patients transferred: 29

Total no. recovered and discharged: 9

Total no. in the ICU today:4

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud noted that the new cases for the weekend came from Region 7 (9 cases) on Saturday; on Sunday 4 cases for Region 9 and 6 cases for Region 7; today (19 cases) are coming from Region 9.