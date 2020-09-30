Manhunt launched after Lusignan prisoner escapes

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation and a manhunt following the escape of a convicted prisoner of the Lusignan Prison.

The fugitive has been identified as 23-year-old James Moore, who is serving a three years sentence for armed robbery.

Moore, along with 13 other prisoners were booked out from the Holding Bay to work at the Lusignan Prison kitchen today.

However, at about 16:30hrs, he was discovered missing from his place of labour.

Moore’s addresses on record are are Lot 544 New Road Dairy and Dennis Street Turkeyen.