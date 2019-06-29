Man, wife found dead in suspected murder/suicide

A 36-year-old man and his reputed wife were Friday afternoon found dead with suspected gunshot wounds to their heads at their Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, Region One home.

Munishwar Ramkellawan, a businessman, and his reputed wife, 26-year-old Marianne Martinez, a Venezuelan national, were discovered by the man’s employees.

Reports are that the couple had been involved in a common-law relationship and operated a fuel business from their residence along the Eteringbang Landing.

According to eyewitnesses, on Thursday at around 15:00hrs, Ramkellawan and his wife were seen imbibing alcoholic beverages at their residence, and this continued into the wee hours of Friday.

However, it was sometime in the morning hours of yesterday that persons observed the man and woman engaged in a heated argument and the couple subsequently entered their home together.

Shortly after the duo had entered the residence, persons in the area heard two loud noises which sounded like gunshots, but could not ascertain from which direction they came.

It was not until late yesterday afternoon, around 17:50hrs, that Ramkellawan and Martinez were both discovered lifeless in their home.

It was an employee who worked for the couple that made the gruesome discovery when he turned up at the residence/ business and did not locate his bosses.

According to the police, the bodies of Ramkellawan and Martinez were in their bed.

Ramkellawan was discovered bearing a single suspected gunshot wound to the right side of his head while his wife bore a single suspected wound to the left side of her head.

Additionally, a 9mm Taurus pistol along with eight live rounds were found on the bed between their two bodies and two spent shells were discovered in the room.

The police are treating the matter as a murder/suicide and investigations into the matter continue.