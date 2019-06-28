Ranger found with cocaine granted bail

Thirty-two-year-old Shiva Balroop who was earlier in the week found with 22 grams of cocaine in his possession was granted bail by Magistrate Esther Sam when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

The police stated that on June 26, 2019 at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, Balroop had 22 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and after a successful application by his attorney, bail was granted in the sum of $15,000.

It was reported that on the day in question, Police received a tip off and initiated a sting operation.

Balroop who is attached to the Region Two Administration as a ranger was arrested after police swooped down on his home and found the illegal substance.

He was arrested and was subsequently charged.