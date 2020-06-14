Man wanted for 2018 narco bust at Mon Repos arrested

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday arrested a fisherman who is wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for a massive drug bust almost two years ago at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

According to CANU, vigilant police ranks on East Coast Demerara recognised and apprehended Farook Baksh called “Dive and Shoot”.

Baksh, 44, a fisherman of Mon Repos North, ECD, is wanted by CANU in relation to a massive quantity of narcotics that was in a Wooden Vessel at Mon Repos Channel, ECD, on July 14, 2018.

Reports are that during the early morning hours of July 14, CANU ranks conducted an operation on the East Coast, where several locations used for docking of fishing vessels along the East Coast Sea Wall were reconnoitred and sometime after 04:00h a suspected fishing vessel was seen approaching a docking location at the Mon Repos Channel and was eventually interdicted.

A total of 82 parcels of cocaine weighing 91.132 kilogrammes and 98 parcels of cannabis weighing 56.008 kilogrammes were found. Both the vessel and narcotics were seized.

Baksh was said to be the boat captain and had managed to evade the anti-narco ranks.

However, the officers had apprehended Azim Baksh called “Bato”, who was also in the vessel at the time. He has since been charged with trafficking narcotics and was convicted in December to five years imprisonment along with a fine of $221,621,520 – the estimated street value of the narcotics found.