1 arrested after CANU unearths ganja farm in St Cuthbert’s Mission

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday arrested one person during a raid in St Cuthbert’s Mission on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

According to a statement from the agency, CANU ranks, acting on intelligence, converged on a farm in the community, where they discovered a makeshift camp and extensive cultivation of Cannabis plants.

The anti-narcotics officers conducted a seizure and eradication exercise during which approximately 15.4 kilograms of dried cannabis plants were seized, while some 1,500 plants of an estimated height of three feet and weight of 275 pounds were destroyed.

The suspect who found at the farm during the CANU and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile investigations are ongoing.