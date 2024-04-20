Man wanted for 2013 murder nabbed at Baracara, Canje River

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested a 63-year-old logger of Baracara Village, Canje River, who was wanted in connection to a murder that took place over 10 years ago.

Leon De Yonge also known as Howard De Jonge was nabbed between 01:00h and 10:20h today at Baracara Village during an intelligence-led operation by a senior police officer.

De Yonge was wanted for questioning into the 2013 murder of Titus Sutton, which occurred at Baracara.

On November 8, 2023, 53-year-old Sutton of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was shot once to his chest. His business partner, 34-year-old, Sherwin McAlmont, was shot and wounded in his right thigh during the incident.

It was reported at the time that Sutton was involved in an argument with De Yonge when he was shot.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for De Yonge in January 2014 and then again in November 2018.

During the operation this morning, the police went to the suspect’s Baracara Village home, where a search was carried out and a suspected 12 gauge cartridge was found in a bag that was hung on the bedroom wall.

Howard was escorted to Central Police Station in Region Six along with the suspected cartridge, which was marked, sealed and lodged in his presence.

He is in custody pending investigations.

